Fatal crash victims identified











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies have released the identity of two people, who died following a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday afternoon.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley pronounced Georgia Butler, 78, of Trosper, dead at Baptist Health Corbin.

Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling pronounced Joie Lee, 82, of Siler, dead at St. Joseph Hospital in London.

Butler was the driver of a Ford passenger car. Lee was the driver of a Kia passenger car.

Both were the only occupants inside their vehicles at the time of the crash, and both were pronounced deceased a short time after arriving at the hospital, according to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Department release.

The crash occurred about 2:02 p.m., on West Cumberland Gap Parkway about 10 miles south of London.

Investigators determined that the Kia, which was driven by Lee, apparently pulled out from a business plaza parking lot in front of the path of Butler’s westbound Ford causing the two vehicles to collide, according to the release.

Laurel Sheriff’s Office Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink investigated the crash, and was assisted by reconstructionists Major Chuck Johnson, Lt. Chris Edwards, and Detective Richard Dalrymple.

Assisting at the scene of the crash for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office were Capt. Robbie Grimes, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Brett Reeves, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Daniel Reed, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson and Detective Kyle Gray.

Other agencies assisting included: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, West Knox Volunteer Fire Department, Laurel County Coroner’s Office, and Whitley County Coroner’s Office.