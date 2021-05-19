Farmer’s Market opens Thursday in W’burg with bicycle rodeo











The Whitley County Farmer’s Market in Williamsburg will kick-off for the season Thursday, and will include a Green Dot Bicycle Rodeo for children.

The farmer’s market will take place every Thursday through the growing season at Bill Woods Park on Thursdays starting at 5 p.m.

This Thursday the bicycle rodeo will take place in the fountain circle at Bill Woods Park from 5 – 7 p.m.

The bicycle rodeo will be for small children ages 2-10, who must have an adult present for registration.

Free helmets and goody bags will be provided along with bicycle safety instructions.

Green Dot is a violence prevention program.

For more information about the bicycle rodeo, call Cathy Sims at (606) 549-4083 or Kathy Lay at (606) 549-3380.

Also, during this Thursday’s farmer’s market in Williamsburg, the Whitley County Health Department will be present offering free doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Only one dose is required for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

No insurance is required, but you must be at least 18 years old.

Call (606) 549-3380 for more information.

The farmer’s market is also held every Tuesday at NIBROC Park in Corbin from 5 – 8 p.m.

The farmer’s market will also be open two Saturdays each month.

On June 5, the farmer’s market will take place at the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office pavilion in Goldbug. It will be held there the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. – noon.

The farmer’s market will also take place starting on June 19 in Tattersall Trail Estates at the old swimming pool location.

It will be held there every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. – noon, following the June 19 start date.

For more information about the Whitley County Farmer’s Market, call Market Manager Andrew Modica at the Whitley County Extension Office at (606) 549-1430.