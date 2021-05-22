Farmer’s Market contest winner announced











The winner of the Whitley County Farmer’s Market t-shirt design was Julia Centers, a high school art teacher at McCreary Central High School.

“We live on a little farm and I was looking at the barn out back. I thought, ‘hey, that would be really cool to do on it,’ and I wanted something Springy. [I wanted to do] something that reminds you of summer weather and happiness, that is where the sunshine came from,” said Centers.

She said that she became aware of the contest through the market’s social media post.

“My mother-in-law shared the post about the design, and she was like, ‘hey, you should probably do this.’ I gave it a shot,” said Centers.

“We had come by the farmer’s market a couple different times,” said Centers. “It is a really cool dynamic getting outside and seeing everyone come together.”

The shirts can be purchased at the farmers market which is open at NIBROC Park in Corbin on Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m. and in Williamsburg at Bill Woods Park on Thursdays beginning May 20 from 5-7 p.m.