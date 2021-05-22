Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Farmer’s Market contest winner announced

Posted On 22 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The winner of the Whitley County Farmer’s Market t-shirt design was Julia Centers, a high school art teacher at McCreary Central High School.

“We live on a little farm and I was looking at the barn out back. I thought, ‘hey, that would be  really cool to do on it,’ and I wanted something Springy. [I wanted to do] something that reminds you of summer weather and happiness, that is where the sunshine came from,” said Centers.

She said that she became aware of the contest through the market’s social media post.

“My mother-in-law shared the post about the design, and she was like, ‘hey, you should probably do this.’ I gave it a shot,” said Centers.

“We had come by the farmer’s market a couple different times,” said Centers. “It is a really cool dynamic getting outside and seeing everyone come together.”

The shirts can be purchased at the farmers market which is open at NIBROC Park in Corbin on Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m. and in Williamsburg at Bill Woods Park on Thursdays beginning May 20 from 5-7 p.m.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Farmer’s Market opens Thursday in W’burg with bicycle rodeo

Posted On 19 May 2021
, By
0

Whitley Co. Farmer’s Market returns to Corbin

Posted On 05 May 2021
, By
0

Whitley County Farmer’s Market kicks off May 4

Posted On 30 Apr 2021
, By
0

Whitley Co. Farmers Market hosts design competition

Posted On 17 Jan 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal