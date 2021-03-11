Fans wanting to attend 50th District Basketball Tournament must purchase tickets in advance











Fans interested in attending the 50th District Basketball Tournament Saturday at Williamsburg must purchase tickets through the participating schools.

“Only persons on the 50th District Spectator List provided by each school will be admitted into the gym to watch their team compete,” said Williamsburg Athletic Director Jerry Herron noting the change is part of the COVID–19 restrictions put in place.

Fans will be required to exit the building following their game.

The boys’ tournament will begin at noon with Williamsburg facing off against South Laurel.

Corbin and Whitley County will battle beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The winners of those games will meet at 7 p.m. Monday to determine the district champion.

The girls’ tournament will begin at 5 p.m. with Williamsburg facing off against Whitley County.

Corbin will battle South Laurel at 7:30.

The winners of those games will compete at 7 p.m. Tuesday to determine the district champion.

The winner and district runner-up will both advance to the 13th Region Tournament.