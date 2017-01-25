By Teresa Brooks

Have you ever wanted to own your own classic vehicle – one you can drive around with the top down and enjoy the wind blowing through your hair?

Well your chance to own one might come sooner than you think.

Tommy and Dana Wilson, operators of Highland Park Drive-In restaurant in Williamsburg, are raffling off another of their classic vehicles to help pay for their grandson’s medical expenses.

Brody Beavers was born September 8, 2016 with a rare birth defect identified as pediatric hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) and had his first heart surgery at only five-days-old.

HLHS is a uniformly lethal cardiac abnormality if not surgically addressed. Usually it takes three surgeries to correct. Brody still needs at least two more surgeries to get his heart functioning properly.

One reason the Wilson’s decided to do raffles instead of just selling the vehicles outright was to help bring awareness to the needs of children who are born with this somewhat rare condition.

Brody’s condition was first diagnosed while he was still in his mother’s womb. The doctors initially wanted to do an inside-the-womb surgery, however the family decided that doing that kind of surgery would have been far too risky to both his mother, Jessica Wilson Beavers and Brody.

So after he was born, at just five-days-old, Brody Beavers underwent major heart surgery.

According to family members, the left side of Brody’s heart valve wouldn’t open correctly so blood could flow through, essentially putting his tender life at risk.

As expected, expenses have already became astronomical with the parents living in Nashville, Tenn. during his surgery and hospital stay. They never left his side.

The Wilson’s unselfishly decided to offer their prized collectible vehicles to help their daughter and family with their financial situation.

Brody is scheduled to undergo his second surgery very soon. Usually the second surgery is done at six months. However, Brody will have the surgery earlier than normal because the stint is closing on both ends and his aorta is shrinking.

The car the Wilson’s are currently raffling is a 1977 MG – a maroon, all original, 4-speed, convertible with a 110 cubic inch 4-cylinder motor and 55,855 original miles.

This is the second vehicle offered for raffle to help with Brody’s expenses. The first one, a 1978 MG, was a red convertible 4-speed car with a little over 56,000 miles.

Drue Pratt, an 82-year-old lady won the first raffled car. “She actually bought the first $100 of tickets sold,” said Dana Wilson. She said Drue was so thrilled to hear that she had won.

The Wilson’s were able to raise over $6,000 with the first raffle. Some of the money raised with the first car was donated by good-hearted people of the community and the surrounding area.

There were many people who purchased a large number of tickets all at one time. Some did it to increase their chances of winning. Others did it just to help the family.

The raffle of the 1977 MG is currently under way and tickets may be purchased for $4 each at Highland Park Drive-In only, which is located at 496 N Highway 25 W, Williamsburg, KY.

The drawing will be held after all the tickets are sold. The winner will be responsible for all transfer fees and taxes. Donations for the cause are being accepted.

For more information, call Dana at 606-549-0410.