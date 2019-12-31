Family loses everything in Christmas Day fire, including new The B Squad Project beds











Four days before Christmas, two of Deborah Lawson’s grandchildren received new beds courtesy of The B Squad Project, a local charity that gave a total of 51 new beds to less fortunate children.

It wasn’t just beds that the children received. Each came with a mattress and bed bug protector, sheets, a comforter, a pillow, pajamas, a Christmas stocking, extra blankets, a winter hat and an ornament with their name on it.

The children didn’t get to enjoy their new beds long as a Christmas evening blaze completely destroyed Lawson’s home, the children’s new beds and nearly everything else inside the residence.

The B Squad President Shannon Barman said on the group’s Facebook page that the charity plans to rebuild the beds for the children, but she noted that the family has lost everything and the charity is raising money to help the family, and collecting items that the family needs.

The fire broke out about 6 p.m. on Christmas Day, and started in the chimney, said Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Pee Jib Paul.

The home owners were home at the time and first tried to contain the fire using fire extinguishers, but were unsuccessful.

The 100-year-old single-story wood frame home on Sandy Branch Road off Ky. 92E, was gutted by the blaze.

“By the time they called us and we got there, it was a total loss,” Paul said.

Patterson Creek VFD responded to the blaze with two fire trucks, and received mutual aid from Rockhold Volunteer Fire Department and Williamsburg Fire & Rescue, which provided manpower and additional water. A total of nine firefighters responded.

Despite putting over 10,000 gallons of water and fire retardant foam on the fire, firefighters weren’t able to save the home.

No one was injured during the blaze, which Paul noted he is grateful for.

“They lost everything besides a few pictures. We did get a few pictures out of it,” Paul said. “I hate for anybody to lose their house, but I definitely hate it on Christmas though.”

Firefighters were on the scene for about four and one-half hours.

Barman said that so far, she has been able to get a dining room table for the family, and clothes for most of them.

Barman said Tuesday morning that the family still needs size three Huggies diapers for the youngest grandson that Lawson is caring for in addition to household items.

Anyone wanting to donate items for the family can drop them off at the Williamsburg Pizza Hut, or at The Mohican, which is besides Bubby’s BBQ in Corbin.

You can also make a donation to the family through The B Squad Project’s Paypal account at PayPal.me/thebsquadproject.