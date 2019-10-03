Fall ‘Movies in the Park’ to feature, ‘Hocus Pocus’











The Halloween season will kick off Saturday in Corbin as the Corbin Tourism Commission holds its fall Movies in the Park event featuring the beloved Bette Midler movie, “Hocus Pocus.”

The 1993 movie also stars Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who voiced Peggy Hill in the Fox animated series, “King of the Hill.”

Midler, Parker and Najimy play a trio of witches that are awakened by a curious teen who has recently moved to Salem, Massachusetts, site of the infamous Salem Witch Trials in the late 1600s.

The witches attempt to secure their continued existence, while the teen works to stop them and save the children of Salem.

With the Halloween theme of the movie, Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said everyone attending the movie is welcome to wear a costume to help get into the spirit.

“We encourage it,” Kriebel said.

Because of the response to the movie she has seen on social media, Kriebel said she is moving the presentation from Sanders Park to the parking lot behind the park.

“This one has exploded,” Kriebel said. “We have had over 800 shares of our post on Facebook, and it has reached over 50,000 people.”

To accommodate the larger than expected crowd, Kriebel said she has secured a larger movie screen.

The parking lot will be closed to traffic Friday afternoon. The screen will be set up at the end of the parking lot near Monroe Street, facing the volleyball courts.

Guests are welcome and encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit on, along with snacks and drinks.

Several sponsors, including, Mike Jones at State Farm, Hometown Bank, Cumberland Valley National Bank, and Century 21 will also be providing drinks, popcorn, candy and treats.

The movie will begin around dark, which is set for 7:14 p.m.

The running time of the movie is one hour, 36 minutes.

Kriebel said she has been really pleased with the turnout Movies in the Park has generated since it began in 2018.

“We had approximately 250 people come out in May when we showed, “The Secret Life of Pets.”