Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season underway











Oct. 1 marked the beginning of the Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season.

From Oct. 1 to Dec. 15, it is illegal under state law to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between the daylight hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Normally it is much drier than it has been in the past little bit, but normally during this time of year, it is much drier out and there is much more ground cover with the leaves starting to fall,” said West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker. “The fires can spread quicker.”

Delaying burning until late in the evening when humidity levels are typically higher and winds are generally lower makes it harder for fires to escape, stated a press release from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

More than 99 percent of wildfires in Kentucky are caused by people. People deliberately setting forests on fire is the number one cause, followed by the burning of fields or debris, according to Brandon Howard, Director of the Division of Forestry. Other causes are sparks from faulty equipment, downed electrical lines, children playing with fire, and escaped campfires.

“The safety of our communities and the protection of our state’s vast forest resources is our top priority,” Howard said. “But for our state to keep fires to a minimum this fall season, every Kentuckian has to be intentional and responsible.”

Baker said that even if individuals choose to burn during the allowed time, they must stay with the fire until it is complete extinguished, and they should not leave embers.

“All of the area fire departments are busier this time of year with forest type fires,” said Baker. “The number of calls for brush fires are quite a bit higher during this time of the year.”

Precautions, recommended by the Kentucky Division of Forestry, to prevent forest fires include: