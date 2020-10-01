Fall fire season begins today and continues through Dec. 15











Oct. 1 marks the beginning of fall fire season in Kentucky.

During the fire hazard season, it is illegal under Kentucky law to have a outdoor fire within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“This statute is intended to prevent forest fires by allowing outdoor burning only after 6 p.m. when conditions are less likely to cause a wildfire to spread,” fire officials noted in the announcement.

In addition, residents are advised to check on potential burning conditions in the county before burning. High winds and/or dry conditions may result in the judge-executive issuing a burning ban.

Fire officials warned that if a resident’s burn pile starts a wildfire, the resident may be billed for the cost of having it extinguished.

Residents are advised to clear vegetation 10 feet around a burn pile to keep the fire small and controllable.

Have a water source and shovel nearby in case the fire starts to get out of control.

Never leave a fire unattended and ensure it is dead out, even at night, before leaving.

Fall fire season will continue until Dec. 15.

Spring fire season is Feb. 15 until April 30.

Contact your local fire department for additional information.