Fake Halloween display leads to real 911 response

Posted On 20 Oct 2021
A Halloween display that resulted in a 911 call now has a new feature which denotes it as a Halloween display to help avoid confusion.

The display, which is located at the intersection of Old Hwy 25 and Slate Ridge Road, features the grim reaper on top of a car that appears to have been in a collision.

Inside the car, a mannequin covered in a red substance appears to be severely injured.

On Friday, Oct. 15, Lily Fire and Rescue was called out in response to a 911 call when a passerby thought the display was the scene of an accident.

Upon arrival, the Lily crews were unable to determine for sure if it was a display or an actual accident because of poor lighting.

After using their vehicle lights to illuminate the display, it became apparent that it was Halloween décor.

According to a post by Lily Fire and Rescue on its Facebook page, London-Laurel County Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and Laurel County Sheriff Department also responded to the scene.

Lily Fire and Rescue’s post states the occupants of the property were upset that responders actually responded to the scene to investigate and didn’t immediately recognize the display to be a Halloween decoration.
The occupants have since included a sign with the display which states, “HALLOWEEN DISPLAY DO NOT CALL 911.”

