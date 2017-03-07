By Teresa Brooks

The Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky, Inc. presents Geoff Gallante Jazz Quintet, Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m. at Gatliff Chapel, University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, KY.

One of the most celebrated young musicians in the world today, Geoff found his older brother’s trumpet at age four and has since performed on prominent stages and alongside distinguished artists all across the country — as acclaimed soloist with concert band, brass band and pops orchestra, as featured jazz performer and national anthem performer and as church soloist.

He has performed in 34 states and has appeared as an anthem performer in 16 pro sports venues across the country.

He’s made network TV appearances on The Tonight Show, NBC’s Today Show and CBS Early Morning.

He is currently completing his sophomore year of high school in his hometown of Alexandria, VA.

Geoff will be performing with his jazz band during this performance. Co-sponsored by the City of Williamsburg and the Williamsburg Tourism Commission.

Individual tickets for the show can be purchased for $30 at the door. Students can purchase tickets for $10.

For season membership information, call: Barbourville: (606) 546-4601 Corbin: (606) 528-1354 or (606) 620-7952 Williamsburg: (606) 549-8213 or (606) 524-3091.

Any other questions can be directed to: Trent Knuckles Publicity Chairman Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky, Inc. (606) 528-9767 (office), (606) 526-8090 (home), (606) 215-9944 (mobile), or e-mail: trentknuckles@bellsouth.net.