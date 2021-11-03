Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Exploding toilet seat prank injures victim’s genitals; lawsuit filed

Posted On 03 Nov 2021
A Corbin High School maintenance worker is suing Corbin Independent Schools, along with his co-workers, claiming that, on July 13, a prank involving a toilet and an improvised explosive device caused burns, cuts and bruises to his genital area.

