Expanding the Black Lives Matter movement











Quentin Widner of Woodbine took the streets of downtown Corbin Tuesday morning with a sign and a purpose.

Holding the neon yellow poster board with “Black Lives Matter” written on it, Widner walked from The Dollar Tree north on the sidewalk along Main Street and Kentucky Ave.

“I’m just sick of seeing innocent black people killed by the police,” Widner said, pointing to Breonna Taylor, who was shot multiple times by Louisville Metro Police during a drug raid on March 13, and George Floyd, who died as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck while Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” Widner said.

Widner has set up a Facebook account, “BLM Peacful protest in down town corbin,” where he said he hopes to gather support and organize future marches.

“I’m going to try and do it every day,” Widner said of the march.