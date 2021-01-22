Ex-Williamsburg Mayor Bill Nighbert passes away











Former Williamsburg Mayor and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Bill Nighbert has died.

“I wish I had words to express how special Uncle Bill was to our family. We love him dearly and he will be missed every day. He is now with our Savior. I take great comfort in knowing because of Jesus Christ we will get those awesome hugs again one day. Please remember the Nighbert family when you pray,” Nighbert’s niece, Ginnie West, wrote on Facebook late Thursday evening.

Nighbert served 10 years as Williamsburg Mayor during which time he served as president of the Kentucky League of Cities. He resigned in February 2004 to take the position of Deputy Commissioner for the Governor’s Office for Local Development (GOLD).

In March 2005, then Gov. Ernie Fletcher named him secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Information about funeral arrangements will be announced on this website when it becomes available.