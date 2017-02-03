By Mark White

Former Whitley County Judge-Executive Leroy Gilbert passed away Thursday at his home at the age of 78.

He served as judge-executive from 1993-1998, and was a life-long member of East Corbin Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Gilbert; one daughter, Lisa Hopkins; and two sons, Lee Gilbert and Steve Gilbert, all of Corbin.

Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Sunday at O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home in Corbin. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery.

For additional information, see Wednesday’s edition of the News Journal.