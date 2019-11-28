Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Ex-W'burg Fire Chief James Privett dies following battle with cancer

Posted On 28 Nov 2019
Former Williamsburg Fire Chief James Privett has died following a relatively short battle with cancer.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison, right, presented retired Williamsburg Fire Chief James Privett with a plaque of appreciation during a 2016 Williamsburg City Council meeting.

Privett, 62, served as Williamsburg fire chief for more than 20 years before retiring on July 29, 2016.

Privett took over as fire chief in May 1995, and spent 35 years working for the fire department.

In a 2016 interview, Privett said there were a few things he was most proud of during his tenure as fire chief.

One of the things at the top of the list was lowering the city’s ISO rating from Class 6 down to Class 5, which had a direct effect of lowering fire insurance rates for Williamsburg residents.

“It is a big accomplishment whenever you can do something like that,” he noted.

