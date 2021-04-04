Ex-News Journal Society Editor recognized for excellence in teaching











A former News Journal Society Editor was recognized Monday for her excellence as a teacher.

Fatemia Fuson teaches dual credit mathematics at Knox Central High School, and worked at the News Journal from 2008 – 2014. She was one of three Knox County teachers honored with the award.

Fuson, Kara Bailey and Bethany Miracle all received a surprise visit from their principals in their classroom Monday to notify them that they are recipients of Campbellsville University’s Excellence in Teaching Award.

The purpose of this award from Campbellsville University is to recognize quality teaching in Kentucky schools and to strengthen the field of education. It provides statewide recognition to three outstanding individuals for their leadership and dedication to the teaching profession. Implicit in the award is the expectation that the recipients’ examples may inspire all teachers to excel.

In addition to recognition and an awards ceremony on the campus of the university, recipients will receive a personalized certificate. The three teachers will also be recognized by the Knox County Board of Education at an upcoming meeting or event.

Fuson has been a mathematics and computer science teacher since August 2014.

Fuson’s nomination noted her devotion of time and energy to improving professional competence and the use of a variety of methods of effective instruction.

“Mrs. Fuson has been referred to as a ‘game changer’ in regards to what she has to offer and to the level she works in the areas of both technology and mathematics. Furthermore, her contributions to committee duties are second to none. She is very involved in our school and in the decision and informational processes,” her nomination stated.

Bailey is a fourth through sixth grade science and reading teacher at Flat Lick Elementary.

Miracle is a seventh grade mathematics teacher at Knox County Middle School.