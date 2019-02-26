











Ewing Nichols, Jr., 74, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Corbin.

He was born April 1, 1944, in Pineville, KY.

A well-loved man, Junior worked for Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company for 35 years, where he made many friendships over the years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ewing Nichols, Sr.; his mother, Nancy Miracle; four brothers: Paul, Levi, Ben, and Claude Nichols; two sisters: Cora Aldridge and Ruby Lee; and sister-in-law, Effie Marie Miracle.

He leaves behind a son, David Nichols; and two brothers: Johnny Miracle and wife Marsha, and Otto Miracle; several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and his extended family at Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company and Hillcrest Nursing Home.

A graveside service was held Friday, February 22, at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro with Rev. Van Johnson officiating.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin was in charge of the arrangements.