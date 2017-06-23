By Don Estep

I think I know the key to getting people involved in city government. GARBAGE!

It affects everybody and everybody has an opinion on how it should be handled.

Judging from comments on Facebook and calls to this newspaper I believe we have enough information to build a camel. (I’m sure you’ve heard the story of a camel is a horse designed by committee.)

Some people are reluctant to let and trust the commissioners and mayor do their job of selecting the best way to handle an obvious garbage dilemma in Corbin.

I say, calm down. These people are studying the problem and researching the best way to clean up a nasty situation. Trust them, they will improve garbage pickup in Corbin.

No, they haven’t selected a private company and no they are not planning to lay off city workers, and no they will not make it difficult for elderly people and no they will not cost the city more money. I could list more no’s from the comments I have read and heard.

So you got a letter or will soon get one if your garbage is out of compliance. Many of the letters do not specifically identify what your compliance problem is, but rather it gives you a list of the rules.

On the street where I live, which i consider the cleanest and most compliance abiding in the city, 12 households have received letters. The people I have talked to are more confused than angry because all but two have no idea why they received the letter.

Perhaps more specificity was needed, but I know all households are willing to do whatever is necessary to comply with the rules.

I didn’t get a letter. My wife and I wife have only one can of garbage because we recycle. It cuts way down on your garbage and there are receptacles throughout town that make it very convenient to drop it off.

Please recycle. It does take a little effort but you will be contributing to lessening the height of that growing, stinky mountain in Laurel Co. known as the landfill.

Another problem I heard about are some people not using garbage bags. If you can afford the garbage you are disposing of, then you can afford a proper bag to put it in.

Corbin is behind many other towns in tackling the garbage problem. Both Williamsburg and London have done a good job with it. One Facebook writer suggested that we have more important issues to deal with than garbage. No we don’t. All important issues are being dealt with and now the issue of garbage collection is joining them.

When bids come in and the city fathers discuss approaches to the issue I’m sure they will be open to suggestions.

One suggestion I have is to offer both 65 gal. and 95 gal. receptacles like the city of Hopkinsville does.

I never expected this hullabaloo over a move to correct an out of control garbage situation when it was brought up. I would have thought everybody except the abusers would have been on board.

But it seems that some have turned a blind eye to an eyesore. But not the city. They have already taken steps to improve the situation and with time it will get even better.

•On other matters, I would like to see a spotlight installed at Sander Park shining on the Colonel. It wouldn’t cost much but it would increase the visibility on the statue at night.

Another matter I would like to see addressed is parking on Corbin’s Main Street. Vehicles parked outside the painted areas make it a hazard. Big trucks seem to cause the most difficulty.