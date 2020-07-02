Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Everette “Gene” Marcum

Posted On 02 Jul 2020
Everette “Gene” Marcum, age 69, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation in Corbin.

Visitation will be from 6-7pm on Friday, July 3 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where his funeral service will be held at 7pm on Friday with Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.  Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

