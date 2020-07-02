









Everette “Gene” Marcum, age 69, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation in Corbin.

Visitation will be from 6-7pm on Friday, July 3 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where his funeral service will be held at 7pm on Friday with Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.