









Everett Andrew Canada, 61, of Peach Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

He was born on September 16, 1958 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Andrew and Rosie (Privett) Canada. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Clerene Canada, and two brothers-in-law, Jimmy Patrick and Clint Smith. Everett enjoyed farming and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 40 years, Daisy Loretta (Morgan) Canada of Williamsburg; two daughters, Nikki Keith (Joey) of Williamsburg and Shannon Eldridge (Bobby) of Stearns; son, Everett Junior Canada of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Taner Keith, Mason Keith and Ivan Griffith, all of Williamsburg; five sisters, Della Cox (Sam), Sue Cureton (Eddie), Lou Jones (Floyd), Eva Smith, and Mary Patrick, all of Williamsburg; four brothers, Jimmy Canada (Lillian), Dewey Canada, William Canada (Dottie), and Calvin Canada (Suzie), all of Williamsburg; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

He will be laid to rest in the Canadatown Cemetery.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Canada family in your prayers. If you have any questions, contact Nikki (606) 515-3993.

