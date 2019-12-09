









Everett A. Shekleton Jr. age 73, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

He was born in Boston, MA, to the late Everett A. Shekleton and Evelyn Files Shekleton. Everett graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Chemical Engineering before completing his Master’s degree in Business from Syracuse University. He was the owner and operator of Betty’s Flowers in Corbin for over 40 years. An active member of Grace On The Hill Methodist Church, where he was the director of the Food Pantry since 2009. Everett was a Master Level Bridge player.

He is survived by his daughters, Lynn McArthur and husband, Rob, of Lily, and Katherine Bauer and husband, Scott, of Trophy Club, TX; grandchildren, Dylan McArthur and wife, Jessica, and their daughter, Sophia, Carlie McArthur, Olivia McArthur, Sydney Bauer and Colt Bauer; former wife, Elizabeth Shekleton of Corbin; and by a sister, Deborah Boys and husband, James, of Williamsburg.

Funeral service will be held at 7pm on Thursday December 12, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Weyman McGuire officiating.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.