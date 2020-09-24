Eventual COVID-19 vaccine will probably require two rounds of vaccination, health department director says











After a COVID-19 vaccine gets approved, you will probably need two rounds of vaccination.

This was part of the message that Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein delivered to the Whitley County Board of Health during its quarterly meeting Monday.

Rein said that the health department is currently doing COVID-19 vaccination planning, but she noted there are “many unanswered questions.”

Current thinking is that people will probably need two doses of the vaccine taken about one month apart, but there will probably be multiple vaccine makers, and it will be necessary to take both doses from the same manufacturer, Rein added.

Limited COVID-19 vaccine supplies are anticipated at first with health care providers, who are caring for COVID-19 patients, getting the first vaccinations.

Also, during Monday’s meeting, Rein noted that the Sept. 12 suicide prevention walk in Williamsburg drew a good crowd, and that a second walk is planned for this Saturday.

The “Still I Rise Suicide Prevention Walk” is in memory of Bethany Lawson and all others, who have died from death by suicide.

16-year-old Bethany Faith Lawson was one of three people and one of two teenagers in Whitley County to die by suspected suicide over a 24-hour time period in August 2018.

The one-mile walk will start at NIBROC Park in Corbin at 11 a.m.

82nd Rep. Regina Huff and Melissa Lawson will lead the walk, which is being organized by the Whitley County Health Department.

Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Following the regular portion of its meeting Monday, the board of health voted to move into executive session to discuss “personnel” matters.

The board met in executive session for about 15 minutes before returning to regular session, and announcing that no formal action was taken during the executive session. The board then voted to adjourn the meeting without taking any additional action.

The board of health scheduled its next quarterly meeting for Nov. 16.