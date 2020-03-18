Events at Corbin Arena halted until further notice











While Super Bull Professional Bull Riding went on as scheduled Friday and Saturday at The Arena in Corbin, Mayor Suzie Razmus said it will be the last event until further notice.

The Price is Right Live that had been scheduled for March 27, has been rescheduled for July 28.

Officials said all tickets will be honored on the new date.

The next scheduled event is the sold–out Ryan Upchurch concert on April 11.

That is followed by Aaron Lewis on April 16, and Winger with Firehouse and the Bullet Boys on April 25.

While there has been no official cancellation or postponement of those events, Razmus said it may come to that.

“This thing could peek today,” Razmus said of the coronavirus. “But if things are still the way they are now, we are following the recommendations of the CDC.”

In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, officials are recommending that people avoid gathering in groups of more than 10.

Schools, dine-in restaurants and bars have all been closed.

More information about the events at The Arena is available on The Corbin Area Facebook page, or by calling (606) 258-2020.