









Evelyn (Redmon) Partin Harris, age 80, of Corbin, Kentucky passed away Sunday evening, May 23, 2021 at Diversicare of Claiborne located in New Tazewell, Tennessee.

She was born on July 22, 1940 to the late Jasper Redmon and Catherine Johns Redmon in Chenoa, KY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Partin.

She is survived by two sons, Alvin Partin, and wife Rebecca, of London, KY, and Cliff Redmon, and wife, Lisa, of Sidney, Illinois; daughter, Rena Jessie, of Columbus, Indiana; several grandchildren; brother, Rev. Dallas Redmon, and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn her passing.

Graveside service and interment were held on Wednesday, May 26, at 12:00 noon in the Pleasant View Cemetery located in Whitley County, KY with the Bro. Corey Rountree officiating.

Cox & Son Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.