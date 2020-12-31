Evelyn McHargue











Evelyn Ann Mullins McHargue, age 75, of Keavy, Kentucky, the wife of the late Robert McHargue Jr., passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Laurel Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Jerome Cox, Bro. Sammie Trosper and Bro. Billy Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Chapel Cemetery, Bertha McHargue Family Section in Corbin. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, January 2 from noon-1:00 p.m. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.