









Ms. Evelyn Jennifer Halcomb Chadwell, age 62, of Lafollette, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born July 15, 1957 in Avon, Indiana.

Jennifer is preceded in death by: her husband, Kenneth Chadwell; parents, Eugene and Evelyn Walden Halcomb; and brothers, Kevin, Dennis, Larry and Richard Halcomb

She is survived by: her children, Marie Asher and husband Brandon, Billie Baird and husband Buddy, Robert Glandon, Arlie Hammitte and wife Anna; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Glandon, Hannah Baird, Lindsay Hammitte, Molly Woodby, Robbie and Kevin Glandon and Sam Asher; brother, David Halcomb; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 5 -7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Delmus Bruce officiating. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, in the Davis Cemetery (Stinking Creek).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.