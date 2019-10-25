









Evelyn Jean Tolliver, age 87, of Lexington, formerly of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington.

She was born in Bell County, a daughter of the late Rev. Ulysses Partin and Geneva Beaty Partin. Evelyn was a retired school teacher from the Knox County School System.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Tolliver and by a brother, Austin Partin.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Debbie Hobbs (DeWayne) of Lexington, Cindy Ellison (Carl) of Corbin, Dale Tolliver (Carol) of Nicholasville, and Suzy Ellison (John) of Spencer, WV; grandchildren, Jeremy Hobbs, Luke Hobbs, Ashlee Stewart, Steven Tolliver, Sarah Tolliver, Kevin Tolliver, Samantha Ellison, and John Greg Ellison; great-grandchildren, Chandler and Logan Hobbs, Andrew Tolliver, Skyler Stewart, Jace and Silas Hackney; sisters, Mildred Edwards and Ethel Belcher; and by many other family and friends.

Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Kentucky.

The family of Evelyn Jean Tolliver is being serviced by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.