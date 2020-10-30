









Ms. Evelyn Hutson, age 99, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Beech Tree Manor. She was born September 04, 1921 in Jellico.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Hutson; parents, Charlie and Mattie Lay Douglas; brothers, Luke Douglas and Charles Edgar Douglas; and sisters, Vina Lou Ball, Goldie Morgan and Bessie Steeley Siler.

She is survived by her sons, Benny Hutson and wife Susan and Larry Hutson and wife Betty; grandchildren, George Benton Hutson and Kim Marie Marino; great-grandchildren, Ashley Marino, Megan Marino and Dean Benton Hutson; great-great-grandchildren, Loukas Dean Hutson, Aubery Marie Suarez and Olivia Nicole Hutson; sister, Marie Porter Key; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 27, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lester Cox officiating. Burial followed in the Jellico Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.