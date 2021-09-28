









Evelyn (Gibson) Norman, age 85, of Caryville, Tennessee, formerly of the Elk Valley Community of Campbell County, TN, passed away Sunday morning, September 26, 2021, at the Beech Tree Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Jellico.

Evelyn was born on August 19, 1936 to the late Albert Gibson and Myrtle (Lewallen) Gibson in Elk Valley.

She was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University and Cumberland College. She taught 33 years at Elk Valley Elementary. She served a total of 40 years in the Campbell County and Bradley County School Systems. She was also a long time member of New Canaan Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Kelley D. Norman.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Harness, and husband, Terry, of Caryville, TN; two granddaughters, Rebekah England, and husband, Cody, and Faith Harness, and Matthew Vickery, all of Caryville, TN; three great-grandchildren, Jacey-June England, Rayleigh England, and Joseph Vickery; special caregivers at Beech Tree Manor including Jennifer Leab and Melinda Rose; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other friends, neighbors, and relatives to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday evening, September 29, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will immediately follow on Wednesday evening, September 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Ray Norman officiating. Special singing will be provided by Mrs. Tonya Braden.

Interment will follow on Thursday afternoon, September 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Valley View Cemetery located in the Elk Valley Community of Campbell County, TN.

Those who wish to go in the funeral procession should meet at Cox & Son Funeral Home on Thursday at 12:00 noon.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.