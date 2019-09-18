









Evelyn F. Brewer, 82, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation.

Born in Corbin, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Walter and Maggie Nola Lewis Faulkner.

She had been a medical assistant for Dr. Karr, and worked for many years in several capacities at Corbin Senior Citizens.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Charles Don Brewer; son Donnie Brewer; brothers Austin, Odell, H.B. and Rex Faulkner; and special friend Eugene Walters.

Evelyn is survived by her children: Michael Brewer (Juanita “Winkie”), and Teresa Brewer Lundy (Kenny); grandchildren: Calvin Brewer, Camie Brewer, Rhonda Brewer, Laura Smith (David), Holly Burgess (Richard), Kacy Day, and Keith Brewer; a host of great-grandchildren; brother Walter P. Faulkner (Patty); and special friends “The Tuesday Night Girls.”

The funeral service was held Sunday, September 15, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Frost officiating.

Burial followed in the Pine Hill Cemetery.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.