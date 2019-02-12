











Evelyn Duncan, 95, of Corbin, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019, at The Heritage.

Born in Red Hill, TN, she was the daughter of the late Boyd Madon and Barbara Earl Madon.

Evelyn had been a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church since 1958.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Duncan; son Johnny Duncan; brothers Walter, Elbert and Glenn Madon; and sisters Maggie Gibson, Myrtle Madon, and Sallie Treece.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter-in-law Brenda “Cotton” Duncan; granddaughter Emilie Bray (Jeff); great-grandsons Spencer Bray and fiancée Jeannie and Tanner Bray and fiancée Sarai; and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 14, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Rogers officiating.

Burial will be in the Red Hill Cemetery in Speedwell, TN.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.