









Evelyn Coralee McKiddy, age 45, of Rice Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on March 26, 2020 at the Baptist Health in Corbin to Larry Kennedy and Donna (Justice) Kennedy.

She was preceded in death by her mothers-in-law, Faye McKiddy and Cora Kennedy; grandfather, Luther Justice; grandmother, Arneith Stanfill; great-grandfather, Shird Stanfill; and great-grandmother, Bessie Guserson.

She is survived by her husband, Joe McKiddy of Williamsburg; three children, Carla McKiddy, Larry McKiddy, and Chelsie McKiddy, all of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Jhett Rookard and Zayden Jones; parents, Larry and Donna (Justice) Kennedy of Jellico; sister, Janie Mays of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the McKiddy family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.