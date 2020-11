Evelyn Ann Mullins McHargue, age 75, Keavy, Kentucky, the wife of the late Robert McHargue, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, Novemer 4, 2020 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.

Visitation will be from 6:00-9:00 PM on Monday, November 9 at Laurel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at a later date. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.