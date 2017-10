Posted On October 4, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Evelene Nunn Rose, 56, of Williamsburg, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.

She was born January 6, 1961 in Jellico, TN.

Evelene is preceded in death by her father, George Nunn, Sr.; mother, Margaret Edmonds Nunn; brothers, George Nunn, Jr., Mike Nunn; sister, Rosalee Harmon.

She is survived by daughters, Shontina Farris, Jennifer Chrismas and husband Robert; grandchildren, Kizmet Probst, Thomas Thompson, Breonna Chrisman, ​Jacob Chrisman; former husband and father of her children, Riley Farris, Jr.; siblings, John Nunn, Dewey Nunn, Howard Nunn, Chuck Nunn, Mack Nunn, ​Evelina Nunn, Louise Lay and husband Ed, Alice McKiddy, Liz Reed, Brenda Oaks; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, October 3 at Harp Funeral Home.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.