











Eva Welch, 73, of Williamsburg, passed away Monday, September 3, 2018 at her home.

She was born March 11, 1945 in Harlan, to the late Silas and Lola Sykes Davis.

She is survived by her husband Paul Welch of Williamsburg; daughter, April Karr (Robert) of Williamsburg, Ky; son, Paul Glen Welch (Melissa) of Corbin; five grandchildren;

Nathanial Silas Karr, Mallory Faith Church, Robert Ledford Karr, Alexandria Glenise Welch, and Mary Elizabeth; two sisters, Lillie McGhee of Florida, Jeanette Rowlett of Illinois; brother, Paul Davis of Ohio, several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday September 8, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Vernon Jones officiating.

Interment was held in the Davis Cemetery at Rockholds.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.