











Eva Pauline Hall, 90, of Marie Circle, Williamsburg, departed this life on Monday, May 21, 2018 at the Concordia Nursing and Rehab Center in Louden, TN.

She was born on April 9, 1928 in Mt. Vernon, to the late William Petrey and Ida (Robinson) Petrey.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hall and brothers, James Petrey, William Petrey, Ova Ray Petrey and Owen Earl Petrey.

She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Corbin.

She is survived by her son, Steve Hall and wife Debbie of Williamsburg; two brothers, Eldon Petrey of Sandusky, OH and Clarence Petrey and wife Louise of Killeen, TX; three sisters, Anna Sue Petrey of Toledo, OH and Eula Mae Fallon and Beulah Akers of Crossville, TN; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be at 6 p.m. Friday, May 25, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the McNeil Cemetery in Rockholds.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.