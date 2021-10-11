









Eva Marie Morris, age 78, of Lafollette, TN., passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at her home. She was born May 23, 1943 in Westbourne, TN.

Eva is preceded in death by husband, James Burton Morris; son, Michael Levon Heatherly; mother: Cora Heatherly Chadwell; brother, Jack Chadwell; sister, Virginia “Virgie” McCallister; and daughter-in-law, Linda Heatherly.

She is survived by, children, Carlous Heatherly, Kathy Heatherly, Dewey Heatherly, James Heatherly, Natha King and husband Matthew, Clarence Thomas “Tom Boy” Heatherly and wife Erika; sixty-three grandchildren; sister, Brenda Graham; special friend, Mona Lisa aka Ma; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The funeral services was held on Thursday, October 7, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dusty Brock and Rev Chris Thompson officiating. Burial was Friday, October 8, in the Odd Fellow Cemetery

