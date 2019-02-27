











Eva Jean Snell, 72, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Born April 10, 1946, in Harlan, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Noah and Gladys Skidmore.

A neat housekeeper, she really enjoyed decorating her home and growing flowers.

She leaves behind three sons: Jason Snell and wife Angel, Dewayne Roaden, and Joel Snell; four sisters: Nora Harris, Brenda Campbell, Barbara Rhodes, and Betty Johnson; and three brothers: Tommy Skidmore, Richard Skidmore, and Roger Dale Skidmore. She will be deeply missed.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 25, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Ball officiating.

Burial followed in Corinth Cemetery with relatives serving as pallbearers.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin was in charge of the arrangements.