









Eva Dean “Granny” Branham, age 89, formerly of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

She was the beloved wife of the late Leslie Smith Branham, Sr.; loving mother of Dorothy, Patricia, Carol, Joyce, Lois (Dan) Dunigan, Bill and James; cherished sister of Regina “Jenny” and Robert (Colleen) Lawson and devoted grandmother of twenty, great-grandmother of thirty-six and a great-great grandmother of nine.

Eva was preceded in death by her children: Wanda, Brenda, Kattie, Leslie, Jr. and David. Eva had siblings as well that preceded her in death: Irene, Alma Jean, Clarie, Charlene, Maggie, Joe, Jack and Clarence. “Granny” will be missed by all who knew her including many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30 from 1:00pm to 8:00pm at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be on Thursday, October 31 at 11:00am at Hill Cliff Missionary Baptist Church in Jellico, Tennessee. She will be laid to rest in the Lot Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.