









Eva Brown Reynolds, age 88, of Richmond, KY, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at The Terrace Nursing Home in Berea, KY. She was born May 24, 1932 in Whitley County, KY to the late Irvin and Rosa Bennett Brown. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vester Reynolds; two brothers, Ellis Brown (Nola) and Doyle Brown (Helen); and one sister, Opal Faulkner (Ray).

She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Grant (Virgil) of Richmond, KY; two grandchildren, Jacob Grant (Faith) of Richmond, KY and Rachel Bunch (Brandon) of Richmond, KY; one sister, Geneva Prewitt of Williamsburg, KY; one brother, Damon Brown of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

At the family’s request all services will be private due to Covid-19.

At the family's request all services will be private due to Covid-19.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.