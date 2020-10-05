Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Eunice Marie House

October 5, 2020
Eunice Marie House, age 97, the wife of the late John D. House of Betty Lane, London, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence.

Due to the risks associated with large gatherings during the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family has chosen a graveside service to be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8 at the Ben House Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky with Bro. Verrell Root and Bro. Dennis Smith officiating. There will be no visitation. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

