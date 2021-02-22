









Eulas Lae Church Guy, age 84, wife of the late Willie Brown Guy, Keavy, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.

Visitation will be at Laurel Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matthew Church and Bro. David Turner officiating. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy, Kentucky. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.