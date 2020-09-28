









Eula Jean Helton, age 75, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin after being comforted by a host of family members.

She was born May 16, 1945 in Claiborne, TN. She was the daughter of the late Sherman and Lillian (Bray) Hurst.

She was a longtime employee of American Greetings in Corbin, KY until her later years. She practiced the Christian faith. Eula enjoyed fishing even into her 70’s and talked of it often. She always spoke highly of everyone and had a beautiful soul. No one ever left her home empty-handed, as she was always giving anything she could.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herschel Helton; sisters, Grace Thacker Hamblin, Dora Parton, Anna Opal Hamblin, Darlene Reeves, and Delois King; brothers, Elbert Hurst, Ed Hurst, and Julius Hurst.

She is survived by one son, Alan Dixon (Tammy) of Hubert, NC; daughters; Donna Ledington (John) of Corbin, KY, and Sheila Dixon of Corbin, KY; grandchildren, Jennifer Sharkey (Brandon) of Lexington, KY, Eric Miracle of Corbin, KY, Falan James (Matthew) of Hubert, NC, Heather Miracle Walters (Robert) of Corbin, KY, Cody Dixon of Hubert, NC, and Devon Osborne (Joshua) of Waynesboro, GA; great-grandchildren, Pavel James, AJ James, Xavier Miracle, Laykin Miracle, Tyler Miracle Walters, Dylan Miracle Walters, Hadlie Sharkey, Harper Sharkey, and Rowan Osborne. She also leaves behind other family and close friends to mourn her passing.

She will be greatly missed by those who loved her and will never be forgotten. While her time on this Earth is over, we rest assured we will see her again.

Funeral services will be conducted by Ellison Funeral Home, located at 512 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 with Rev. James Hodge officiating. The family of Eula Jean Helton will receive friends 11:00 AM until the funeral hour October 1. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial service to be held directly after the funeral at Corinth Cemetery in Corbin, KY.

