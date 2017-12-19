











Eula Emma Cooper Lawson, 91, of the Big Cane Creek community of Whitley County, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London.

She was born on October 5, 1926 to the late Charlie Cooper and Sarah Nan (Lawson) Cooper in the Lot community of Whitley County.

She was retired from the Whitley County School System where she served many roles throughout the years in her position as secretary at the Boston Elementary School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lisha Cooper and Laurel (Reedy) Cooper; maternal grandparents, Jason Lawson and Alice (Peace) Lawson; brothers, William Cooper, Walter Cooper and Clyde Cooper; sisters, Naomi (Cooper) Kerr and Argene (Cooper) Beasley.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Marie (Lawson) Gantert, and husband Al, of Hopkinsville; granddaughter, Patience Taylor, and husband Matthew, and great-grandsons, Benjamin Taylor and Jacob Taylor, all of Corbin; brother, J. L. Cooper, of the Big Cane Creek community of Whitley County; special granddaughters by choice, Joy (Taylor) Tussey and Melissa (Hamblin) Hudson; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of neighbors, friends, former students and other relatives to mourn her passing.

In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts may be made to Boston Elementary School in memory of Granny Eula.

Mrs. Lawson’s wishes were to be cremated with no immediate service. A memorial service may be announced at a later date.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.