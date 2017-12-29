











Eugene “Gene” Ellas Croley, 88, of Scottsville, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at his residence in Scottsville, KY.

He was born October 21, 1929 in Williamsburg, to the late Thomas G. Croley and the late Nannie Thelma Elswick Croley.

He married Greta Dean Ball Croley in Williamsburg, on July 20, 1957.

He was in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He opened Allen County Loan Company in 1959 and later went to work for Farmers National Bank. He then transitioned into banking insurance where he retired from Southern Financial Insurance Company. He served on the Board of Directors of Farmers National Bank with 40 years of service.

He was a member of Scottsville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was also a mason in the Graham Lodge #208. He was a former President of the Small Loan Association, a former President of the Fish and Game Club and the Allen County Jaycees. He also served on several boards including March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, Easter Seals, American Heart Association and Board of directors for the Allen County War Memorial Hospital.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Kenneth and Ulmont Croley and one sister Daphine Coolidge.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons; Kevin Croley and wife Roberta of Scottsville, and Keith Croley and friend Christy Petty Ward of Scottsville; one brother, Bernard Croley and wife Sue of Williamsburg; two sisters, Joyce Croley Siler and husband Ross of Williamsburg, and Nadine Croley and husband James of Berea; two grandchildren; Jerika Simon and husband Jonathon of Brownsville, Gared Croley and wife Aimee of Durango, Co and three great-grandchildren Iszic Blankenship, Luke Simon, and Caitlyn Simon also survive.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 3, at 11 a.m. at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.

Visitation will be after 7:30 a.m. January 3, until time of funeral service at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Scottsville Baptist Church or Center for Courageous Kids.

This announcement is a courtesy of Croley Funeral Home.