









Eugene Collins, 85, passed away August 4, 2020 at Saint Joseph’s Hospital, London Ky.

He was born October 24, 1934 in Middlesboro Ky. He is the son of the late Jack Collins and Polly Ann Owens. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Dora Collins, Lucy Lawson, and Ollie Barton; his brothers, Jimmy Collins and Richard Collins; and grandson, Devin Folgman.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Partin Collins; his brothers, Raymond Collins and wife Dorothy, Leonard Collins and wife Patricia, Charles Collins and wife Peggy; his sister Nancy Mae Williams; his sisters-in-law Glenda and husband Woody Swafford, Enola Partin, Meschelle and husband Bob Sheeley, his children David Collins, Shirley Lockaby, James Collins, Wayne Collins, Linda Sue Collins, Jackie Collins and wife Brenda; thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends and loved ones.

He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Some of his happiest times were spent with his family, on the lake fishing, in his garden, and on trips with his church family.

Funeral service for Eugene Collins will be held at 2pm on Friday, August 7, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Mayle, Rev. Tony Jackson, and Rev. Vernon Morris officiating.

Burial will follow in the Corinth Cemetery in Corbin.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.