









Ethelda Elizabeth Conlin, age 96, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her home.

She was born October 3, 1924 in New Albany, Indiana to the late William and Emma Elizabeth Deitrick Tribbey. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Conlin. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Williamsburg.

She is survived by four children, Patrick Conlin of Williamsburg, Ky., Timothy Conlin of Corbin, Ky., Pamela Upton (Alan) of Lexington, Ky., and Anthony Conlin of Williamsburg, Ky.; ten grandchildren, Leslie, Stuart Conlin (Krysti), Aimee Bush (Paul), Jason Conlin (Missy), Kama Umbaugh (Keith), Zack Upton (Beth), Brandon Conlin, Carissa Thornton (Jonathan), Sami Jo Conlin, and Lisa Doncaster (Tom); several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.