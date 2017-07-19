By Teresa Brooks

Ethel Lee Eastridge, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2017 at her home in Leesburg, FL surrounded by her family.

She was the devoted wife of the late Clarence “Shorty” Eastridge for 76 years, who preceded her in death on November 4, 2016.

She retired from Goshen Local Schools, Goshen, OH in 1983 with over 30 years of service in the teaching and counseling fields in both Kentucky and Ohio. She went on to enjoy nearly 35 years of retirement with Shorty in Leesburg, FL. Ethel learned to paint in her golden years and created many beautiful oil paintings for her family. She cherished lake time fishing with Shorty and her grandchildren and treasured visits from friends and family. She was an avid sports fan and loved “coaching” the Cincinnati Reds and KY Wildcats on TV from her recliner with Shorty. Ethel was a member of First Baptist Church, Leesburg, FL.

Ethel was reunited in eternity with her parents Henry and Iris Williams, infant son Clarence David, and siblings, EJ, Paul, Vester, and Bill Williams, Edith Pope and Edna Helton.

She was the loving mother and mother-in-law to Patricia and Gary Teague, Leesburg, FL and Judy and Willie Cobb Jr. of Longboat Key, FL; adored “Mamma” of five grandchildren, Tracy (Leigh) Teague, Lori (Todd) Smith, Brady (Rachel) Teague, Travis (Kara) Cobb, and Jodi (Brad) Duncan;13 great-grandchildren, Laura (Spencer) Hall, Sam Teague, Logan and Lindsay Smith, Davis, Hannah and Halle Teague, Kennedy, Caroline and Will Cobb, and Max, Jack and Charlie Duncan; beloved aunt of Jack, Joe, Ken and the late Wilma Williams, B Pope, the late Alma Lee Pope and the late Jimmy Pope, Janie Ledbetter and Doug Helton, and Ricky, Edna Ruth and Billie Sue Williams; and a number of other friends and family members.

Pallbearers were Tracy Teague, Brady Teague, Travis Cobb, Todd Smith, Brad Duncan, Sam Teague and Davis Teague. Honorary pallbearers include Joe and Ken Williams, B. Pope and Chris Hembree.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 23rd, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, Corbin.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 23rd, at 3 p.m. at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial will immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery, Corbin.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778 or First Baptist Church Leesburg, 220 N. 13th St., Leesburg, FL 34748.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.