Estimated two to three tons of coal spilled into creek













A coal truck accident in eastern Whitley County late Monday afternoon resulted in a small portion of the truck’s coal falling into Little Patterson Creek.

The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 904 near the intersection of Patterson Creek Road.

Gary L. Houston of East Bernstadt was driving the Craig George Trucking LLC coal truck, which was also out of East Bernstadt, after picking up a load of coal at the Gatliff Coal Tipple about two miles away when the crash happened.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said that the trailer the truck was hauling hit the bridge guardrail and post on one side tearing them up before the trailer tipped over on its side.

Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Officer Steve Douglas said that because the truck overturned spilling its load, it isn’t known how much coal it was carrying but that the limit for such as truck is 120,000 pounds.

Moses estimated that about two to three tons of coal fell into the creek.

“They are supposed to be back by Thursday and clean that up,” Moses said of the trucking company.

Moses said that emergency officials were on the scene for over three and one-half hours clearing the accident scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No one was injured during the accident, and the driver was able to drive the tractor portion of the vehicle away from the scene, Moses noted.

The crash was investigated by KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers, who were assisted by members of the Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.